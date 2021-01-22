UrduPoint.com
Protests Against Biden's Inauguration Continue For Second Day In Portland

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 03:35 PM

Anti-fascists and radical members of the Black Lives Matter movement continued protesting the inauguration of US President Joe Biden in the US city of Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, for the second day in a row

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Anti-fascists and radical members of the Black Lives Matter movement continued protesting the inauguration of US President Joe Biden in the US city of Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, for the second day in a row.

On Wednesday night, as many as 150 activists were reported marching through the city.

One group is said to have vandalized the city's Democratic Party office.

Media footage shows the city police actively arresting protesters. According to the police, some of them were armed with knives, smoke and tear-gas grenades as well as other weapons and equipment.

Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20.

