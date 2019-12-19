UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protests Against CAB: Internet Service Suspended In Parts Of Dehli

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 43 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 12:03 PM

Protests against CAB: Internet service suspended in parts of Dehli

Section 144 has been imposed on Modi House and various parts of the country to bar protesters. Around 14 metro stations have been suspended in Indian capital due to protests against CAB.

NEW DEHLI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2019) The protests against Citizens (Amendment) Act (CAA)—known as discriminatory law against Muslims, have intensified as internet Service has been suspended in parts of Indian capital New Dehli.

According to the reports of Indian media, Section 144 has been imposed on Modi House after the protests against CAA have intensified. A large number of protesters have come out in Delhi and Bengaluru to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act despite the imposition of Section 144, which prohibits a gathering of more than four people in an area. Several protesters in Bengaluru's Town Hall including Historian Ramchandra Guha, police said, have been taken into custody while the situation in the national capital is also turning tough for the local administration.

Police said that several protesters have also been detained near Red Fort in Delhi including Swaraj India's Yogendra Yadav. Protests are taking place at the moment in the national capital as commuters have been badly hit due to closure of metro stations. The reports said that at least 14 Metro stations have been shut in Delhi. The protest marches are expected in other parts of the country including Kolkata, where Mamata Banerjee will again oppose the amended Citizenship Act, they said.

On other hand, Indian army is hurling threats at Pakistan for misadventure and aggression apparently without any reason or justification—that exposes the fascist policies of Modi government, the Indian media said. Pakistan army reiterated to give befitting reply to any Indian aggression.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Delhi Protest Internet Army Police Metro Kolkata Citizenship Muslim Media Government

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan quotes Khushwant Singh's ..

9 minutes ago

Indian army chief's statement is an attempt to div ..

20 minutes ago

Three die, five injured in road incidents in Hazar ..

9 minutes ago

Australia beats hottest day record by full degree

9 minutes ago

Chilean Lab Finds No Caustic Soda in Water Used by ..

11 minutes ago

2 Aussie firefighters in induced comas suffering f ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.