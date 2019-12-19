Protests against CAB: Internet service suspended in parts of Dehli

(@fidahassanain)

Section 144 has been imposed on Modi House and various parts of the country to bar protesters. Around 14 metro stations have been suspended in Indian capital due to protests against CAB.

NEW DEHLI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2019) The protests against Citizens (Amendment) Act (CAA)—known as discriminatory law against Muslims, have intensified as internet Service has been suspended in parts of Indian capital New Dehli.

According to the reports of Indian media, Section 144 has been imposed on Modi House after the protests against CAA have intensified. A large number of protesters have come out in Delhi and Bengaluru to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act despite the imposition of Section 144, which prohibits a gathering of more than four people in an area. Several protesters in Bengaluru's Town Hall including Historian Ramchandra Guha, police said, have been taken into custody while the situation in the national capital is also turning tough for the local administration.

Police said that several protesters have also been detained near Red Fort in Delhi including Swaraj India's Yogendra Yadav. Protests are taking place at the moment in the national capital as commuters have been badly hit due to closure of metro stations. The reports said that at least 14 Metro stations have been shut in Delhi. The protest marches are expected in other parts of the country including Kolkata, where Mamata Banerjee will again oppose the amended Citizenship Act, they said.

On other hand, Indian army is hurling threats at Pakistan for misadventure and aggression apparently without any reason or justification—that exposes the fascist policies of Modi government, the Indian media said. Pakistan army reiterated to give befitting reply to any Indian aggression.