Protests Against Citizenship Law Spread In India

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 09:57 PM

Fresh protests broke out across India on Wednesday as authorities banned large gatherings in parts of the capital in an effort to contain nationwide rallies and riots against a citizenship law seen as discriminating against Muslims

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Fresh protests broke out across India on Wednesday as authorities banned large gatherings in parts of the capital in an effort to contain nationwide rallies and riots against a citizenship law seen as discriminating against Muslims.

The demonstrations over the past few days have turned violent, with six people dead in the northeastern state of Assam and with police firing tear gas and arresting hundreds of people.

In the financial capital Mumbai, hundreds of people under tight security carried placards with the words "India is ours" and chanted "we are all one".

"We just cannot go along with this bill. I can't believe we now have to prove our citizenship after living in India for so many years," Tabeer Rizvi told AFP as the Mumbai crowd burst into a Hindi version of the US civil rights movement anthem "We shall overcome".

"I am not surprised to see people of all religions come out to protest this bill."The law allowing New Delhi to grant citizenship to non-Muslim nationals from three neighbouring countries comes in the wake of other policies from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government that critics said were designed to marginalise Muslims in the Hindu-majority nation.

