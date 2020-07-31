UrduPoint.com
Protests Against COVID-19 Quarantine Morph Into Civil Unrest In Paraguay - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 01:50 AM

Protests Against COVID-19 Quarantine Morph Into Civil Unrest in Paraguay - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The Paraguayan city of Ciudad del Este has faced civil unrest following the government's decision to strengthen quarantine measures, the ABC tv channel reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the government declared a return to the full COVID-19 quarantine in the department of Alto Parana, located at the border with Brazil.

Thirty percent of all fatalities in the country are said to have occurred in that department. The decision, however, triggered protests, which soon turned into riots and violent clashes with the police during the night.

Sixty-five people have been detained during the riots, while at least six have been wounded, according to the broadcaster.

The department's authorities have held an emergency meeting and agreed to allow commercial activities and restaurant deliveries.

Paraguay has confirmed a total of 4,866 cases, along with a death toll of 46.

