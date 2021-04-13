Protests Against Fatal Shooting of Black Man in US' Brooklyn Center Turn Into Looting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BROOKLYN CENTER (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The Minnesota police used tear gas and stun grenades on Monday evening to disperse the crowds that took to the streets of the US city of rooklyn Center after an officer allegedly shot dead a young black man, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A massive deployment of security forces to the city swiftly clamped down an attempt to rekindle protests against the killing of Daunte Wright and stopped the looting of commercial areas.

Law enforcement officers together with the National Guards units soon managed to disperse the crowds that gathered around the city police department and started ransacking adjacent stores.

Some of the nearby grocery stores were severely vandalized and looted. Gas could be smelled on the premises secured by the police.

As of early Tuesday, 40 arrests have been made during the protests in Brooklyn Center, with the offenses ranging from curfew violations to rioting, the KMSP-TV broadcaster reported, citing the local police.

According to the news outlet, the police started conducting arrests after hundreds of protesters, who gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department on Monday, refused to go home after the 7 p.

m. curfew.

At a press conference early on Tuesday, police also said that protesters attempted to break through the barrier erected around the Brooklyn Center Police Department following riots but failed. The police added that the incident resulted in a few officers receiving minor injuries.

The fatal shooting of Wright during an attempt to restrain him sparked nightly clashes between hundreds of protesters and police officers, forcing the authorities to deploy National Guard units and impose a curfew in Brooklyn Center, a city adjacent to Minneapolis.

The Daunte Wright shooting and the following unrest came amid the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin on charges of murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis last May.

In a Monday address, US President Joe Biden condemned looting and violence in Brooklyn Center.