Protests Against Migration to Take Place in Austria on Wednesday - Reports

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Protests against massive flows of migrants will take place in the Upper Austria region of Austria on Wednesday, with demonstrators planning to block a highway, Kronen Zeitung reported.

Protests will be held on the Austrian National Day, which commemorates the 67th anniversary of Austrian independence and the adoption of the country's constitution. Organizers said that they were going to protest against the disproportionate distribution of migrants across Austria.

Earlier in the week, demonstrations swept across the country, with Austrians expressing their opposition to the creation of tent camps for refugees, as reception centers are full and have no capacity to accept the new migrants coming to Austria.

Kronen Zeitung noted that people living in the Burgenland region were worried about an uncontrolled flow of migrants coming to the country on a daily basis. Last week alone, as many as 3,000 illegal migrants came to the region, according to the newspaper.

In early October, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said that there were some 85,000 Ukrainian refugees in the country that will be integrated in Austrian society if they want to stay in the country.