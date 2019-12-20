Protests against Modi govt over CAA: Three people dead, 30 arrested and 250 booked across  India

(@fidahassanain)

Dehli Mahila Congress President Sharmistha Mukherjee and other congress workers were arrested by Dehli police for staging protest against Indian Home Minister Amit Shah—the man behind anti-Muslim law in India.

NEW DEHLI: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Dec 20th, 2019) At least three persons were killed, 30 arrested and 250 booked for holding protests against Modi government for Citizen Amendment Act—known as anti-Muslim law in India.

According to Indian media reports, three people were killed on Thursday after protests against the amended Citizenship Act raged across cities and turned violent in many parts, resulting in vandalism, destruction and arson. Two people died in Mangaluru due to police firing, one other has died in Lucknow due to bullet injury.

Dehli Police detained Delhi Mahila Congress President Sharmistha Mukherjee & other Congress workers who were protesting against CitizenshipAct near the residence of Home Minister Amit Shah.

internet shut down and restrictions reached Delhi as police detained protesters in large numbers and snapped the Internet and mobile networks in Red Fort, ITO and other parts of central Delhi. The reports said that thousands of protesters took to the streets in Mumbai, converging at the August Kranti Maidan.