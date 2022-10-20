The Belgian Coalition Against Nuclear Weapons held a rally at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday to protest against the alliance's Steadfast Noon nuclear military exercises

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The Belgian Coalition Against Nuclear Weapons held a rally at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday to protest against the alliance's Steadfast Noon nuclear military exercises.

"Today, October the 19th, the Belgian Coalition Against Nuclear Weapons demonstrated against the military nuclear exercise 'Steadfast Noon' that is taking place on Belgian territory. The coalition went to the NATO headquarters in Brussels to express their outrage," the organization said.

The coalition also noted in the statement that the presence of nuclear weapons in Belgium and the holding of nuclear exercises there were "explicit violations of the Non-Proliferation Treaty."

"At a time of rising international tensions, with in recent weeks repeated threats to use nuclear weapons, conducting a military nuclear exercise is irresponsible and only increases the risk of a confrontation with Russia," the organization added.

The members of the coalition have urged the Belgian government to oppose the continuation of Steadfast Noon and promote de-escalation and global disarmament efforts.

NATO's Steadfast Noon military drills aimed at exercising the alliance's nuclear deterrence capabilities are taking place in Belgium, as well as over the North Sea and the United Kingdom from October 17-30. The training involves 14 countries and up to 60 aircraft of various types, including surveillance and tanker aircraft.

The bloc said that the exercise was a "routine, recurring training activity and it is not linked to any current world events."