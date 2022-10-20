UrduPoint.com

Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Bloc's HQ In Brussels

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2022 | 12:41 AM

Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Bloc's HQ in Brussels

The Belgian Coalition Against Nuclear Weapons held a rally at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday to protest against the alliance's Steadfast Noon nuclear military exercises

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The Belgian Coalition Against Nuclear Weapons held a rally at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday to protest against the alliance's Steadfast Noon nuclear military exercises.

"Today, October the 19th, the Belgian Coalition Against Nuclear Weapons demonstrated against the military nuclear exercise 'Steadfast Noon' that is taking place on Belgian territory. The coalition went to the NATO headquarters in Brussels to express their outrage," the organization said.

The coalition also noted in the statement that the presence of nuclear weapons in Belgium and the holding of nuclear exercises there were "explicit violations of the Non-Proliferation Treaty."

"At a time of rising international tensions, with in recent weeks repeated threats to use nuclear weapons, conducting a military nuclear exercise is irresponsible and only increases the risk of a confrontation with Russia," the organization added.

The members of the coalition have urged the Belgian government to oppose the continuation of Steadfast Noon and promote de-escalation and global disarmament efforts.

NATO's Steadfast Noon military drills aimed at exercising the alliance's nuclear deterrence capabilities are taking place in Belgium, as well as over the North Sea and the United Kingdom from October 17-30. The training involves 14 countries and up to 60 aircraft of various types, including surveillance and tanker aircraft.

The bloc said that the exercise was a "routine, recurring training activity and it is not linked to any current world events."

Related Topics

NATO Protest World Russia Nuclear Brussels Alliance United Kingdom Belgium October From Government

Recent Stories

Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister C ..

Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister Castex as Parisian Transport Ch ..

6 minutes ago
 US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctio ..

US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctions Evasion, Seeks Extradition ..

17 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

18 minutes ago
 PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-figh ..

PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-fight revamp

18 minutes ago
 Tunisian bakers strike over unpaid subsidies

Tunisian bakers strike over unpaid subsidies

18 minutes ago
 US Ready to Purchase Oil From US Companies If Pric ..

US Ready to Purchase Oil From US Companies If Prices Drop to $70 Per Barrel - Wh ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.