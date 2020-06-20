Protests Against President Keita Take Place in Malian Capital - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) The Malian capital of Bamako witnessed a demonstration against incumbent President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Mali's media reported.

Thousands of protesters gathered on Friday at the Independence Square after a call of Imam Mahmoud Dicko and other opposition forces, the Studio Tamani news outlet reported.

The demonstrators demanded the resignation of Keita over ineffective governance, poor security situation, corruption, lack of social justice, and crisis in school education.

The protesters sent envoys to the president so that they give him a letter with the call for resignation, but the envoys were denied access to Keita.

This has been the second mass rally against Keita in Bamako within a month.

The situation in Mali was destabilized in 2012 when the Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. The conflict escalated even more over the activities of Islamists, forces loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi as well as French interference.