Protests Against Ramstein Base Meeting, Tank Supplies To Ukraine Taking Place In Berlin

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2023 | 02:00 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) Protests against heavy arms supplies to Ukraine and a meeting of the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany were taking place in Berlin on Friday, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

The demonstration organized by the Stop Ramstein group was held at the Brandenburg Gate in the city center, with protesters later marching to the US embassy located nearby.

People chanted "Diplomats, not soldiers," "No to tanks in Ukraine," "Send (German Foreign Minister Annalena) Baerbock to the front line," calling for diplomacy and peace talks with Russia instead of supplies of tanks and heavy arms to Ukraine.

The meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group took place at Ramstein Air Base on Friday, with defense ministers from some 50 countries participating in the event. The defense leaders were discussing another package of military assistance to Ukraine and possible supplies of tanks to Kiev. The meeting was chaired by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Media reported later in the day that the ministers failed to agree on shipments of tanks to Ukraine at the meeting.

