Protests Against Weapons Supplies To Ukraine, France's NATO Membership Start In Paris

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Several thousand people have taken to the streets of Paris on Saturday to protest against weapons supplies to Ukraine and call for France's withdrawal from NATO, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported

The protests dubbed "March for Peace" began near the Luxembourg Palace in the central part of the city, where the upper chamber of the French parliament sits.

Demonstrators carried banners that read: "Stop War Provoked by US and NATO," "Freedom, Truth, Resistance" and "No-Confidence Vote is Peace in France."

It is already the third protest march for peace organized by France's Eurosceptic party, The Patriots, with the previous two taking place in February.

Earlier in the week, the leader of The Patriots, Florian Philippot, told RIA Novosti that more and more of French people were in favor of negotiations and stopping arms shipments to Ukraine, which would make it harder for Paris to further send weapons and funds to Ukraine.

Paris has already sent Ukraine six 155 millimeter (6.1 inches) TRF1 howitzers and two Crotale air defense systems, as well as 18 CAESAR artillery systems. Ukraine has also received Mistral transportable lightweight anti-air missile systems (MANPADS) and the MILAN anti-tank guided missile system, about 60 armored vehicles and HDP-2A2 anti-tank mines. Apart from weapons, France has also supplied military equipment, fuel, ammunition and bullets, first aid kits and dry rations, as well as means of radiation, chemical and biological protection to Ukraine.

