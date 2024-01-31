Protests Called Off At Peru's Machu Picchu: Minister
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 11:24 PM
Protests that halted tourism at Peru's famed Incan citadel Machu Picchu for six days have been called off after an agreement between the government and residents, both sides said Wednesday
Lima, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Protests that halted tourism at Peru's famed Incan citadel Machu Picchu for six days have been called off after an agreement between the government and residents, both sides said Wednesday.
The strike began after a government decision to privatize ticket sales to the country's most-visited site, and led to the evacuation of some 1,200 tourists by train after they were caught up in the protests.
"We have the good news that the strike is being lifted," Culture Minister Leslie Urteaga said on the RRP radio station, adding that the deal to hand over ticket sales to a private company has been canceled.
A spokesman for the residents, Darwin Baca, confirmed the decision "to lift the indefinite strike," resume businesses around the site and lift a blockade of the railway leading to Machu Picchu.
The new ticketing system was billed by the culture ministry as a means to control visitor flow at the popular historic site.
Last September, Peru temporarily closed three sectors of Machu Picchu due to the impact of the heavy volume of visitors.
Sitting northwest of the city of Cusco, Machu Picchu was built in the 15th century at an altitude of 2,500 meters (8,200 feet) on orders from the Inca ruler Pachacutec.
It is considered a marvel of architecture and engineering and was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1983.
Tourism is key to Peru's economy, with the country attracting about 4.5 million visitors per year prior to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
The number of daily access tickets to the citadel increased to 4,500 per day starting this month, from an earlier maximum of 3,800.
Recent Stories
Gaza population 'starving to death': WHO
Gaza's unprecedented destruction to take billions of dollars & decades to revers ..
Man Utd boss Ten Hag adamant Rashford 'case closed'
Arrests as French farmers close in on Paris
SBP announces public holiday on Feb 5
BFC appreciable step of current govt: President FCCI
IG Police Sindh visits Mirpurkhas
JAH announces to support PML-N in elections
Funeral prayer of Constable Muhammad Arshad offered
Attack foiled at Israel's Sweden embassy: ambassador
ATC sets aside orders declaring Fawad Chaudhry PO
BB Shaheed Youth Development Program becoming self-sufficient
More Stories From World
-
Gaza population 'starving to death': WHO5 seconds ago
-
Gaza's unprecedented destruction to take billions of dollars & decades to reverse: UNCTAD7 seconds ago
-
Arrests as French farmers close in on Paris12 seconds ago
-
Attack foiled at Israel's Sweden embassy: ambassador1 hour ago
-
Macron calls for a less regulated Europe4 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia to host UNCCD's largest COP-16 moot in Riyadh this year4 hours ago
-
Russia and Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs4 hours ago
-
China‘s acceptance of new Afghan ambassador, normal diplomatic arrangement: Wang Wenbin4 hours ago
-
France reduces crowd numbers for Paris Olympics opening ceremony4 hours ago
-
Boeing results top estimates as it commits to improve quality control4 hours ago
-
Scholz vows to do all for 'huge' EU aid for Ukraine4 hours ago
-
Myanmar junta extends state of emergency by 6 months4 hours ago