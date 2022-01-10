Protests Cause Over $215Mln Worth of Damage in Kazakhstan - Chamber of Entrepreneurs

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 10 (Sputnik) - Over $215 million worth of material damage resulted from violent protests across Kazakhstan as of Monday morning, according to a conservative estimate released by the Kazakh National Atameken Chamber of Entrepreneurs.

"As of 09:00 a. m. (03:00 GMT) on January 10, the total amount of the damage estimated, on a rough calculation, more than 93.7 billion tenge ($216 million) (in Almaty - 92.2 billion tenge)," the statement said.

The statement added that a total of 1,319 affected business entities and 1,488 objects were detected in nine regions of Kazakhstan, with 1,234 entities and 1,399 facilities in Almaty.

"The industries of the affected business entities are: trade - 1,245; public catering - 25; financial sector - 37; logistics - 9; mass media - 2," according to the statement.

A wave of protests swept across Kazakhstan earlier this month, following a twofold rise in gas prices. The government declared a state of emergency until January 19. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) assistance in resolving the issue and peacekeepers were sent into Kazakhstan. Tokayev said on Friday that the government had reached a compromise with peaceful protesters on urgent social and economic issues, promising to announce specific measures on Tuesday.