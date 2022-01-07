MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Protests have continued on Thursday in the Kazakh city of Aktau following earlier reports that demonstrators began dismantling tents and preparing to leave the main square after four days of peaceful rallies, according to Kazakh media.

People have started to gather at the main square once again, and the police have cordoned off the area and do no let media representatives inside, the Kazakh tv channel Khabar 24 said. There have been no clashes between the protesters and the law enforcement officers, the protest is so far peaceful, the news said.

The protesters shave reportedly installed a traditional tent nearby and set up a field kitchen.

Another group of protesters have blocked off the road leading from Aktau to the airport, Khabar 24 said.

Mass protests in Kazakhstan began in the early days of 2022. Residents of Zhanaozen and Aktau opposed a two-fold increase in prices for liquefied petroleum gas, then protests spread to other cities, resulting in violent clashes with the police, looting and vandalism. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency until January 19 and invited the CSTO peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control.

At present, peacekeeping contingents from Russia and Belarus have arrived in Kazakhstan to protect strategic infrastructure facilities, including the Baikonur cosmodrome. According to the CSTO Secretary General, the peacekeeping force is comprised of 2,500 troops on the ground and this number may increase if necessary.