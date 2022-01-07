UrduPoint.com

Protests Continue In Kazakhstan's Aktau, Activists Block Road To Airport - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Protests Continue in Kazakhstan's Aktau, Activists Block Road to Airport - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Protests have continued on Thursday in the Kazakh city of Aktau following earlier reports that demonstrators began dismantling tents and preparing to leave the main square after four days of peaceful rallies, according to Kazakh media.

People have started to gather at the main square once again, and the police have cordoned off the area and do no let media representatives inside, the Kazakh tv channel Khabar 24 said. There have been no clashes between the protesters and the law enforcement officers, the protest is so far peaceful, the news said.

The protesters shave reportedly installed a traditional tent nearby and set up a field kitchen.

Another group of protesters have blocked off the road leading from Aktau to the airport, Khabar 24 said.

Mass protests in Kazakhstan began in the early days of 2022. Residents of Zhanaozen and Aktau opposed a two-fold increase in prices for liquefied petroleum gas, then protests spread to other cities, resulting in violent clashes with the police, looting and vandalism. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency until January 19 and invited the CSTO peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control.

At present, peacekeeping contingents from Russia and Belarus have arrived in Kazakhstan to protect strategic infrastructure facilities, including the Baikonur cosmodrome. According to the CSTO Secretary General, the peacekeeping force is comprised of 2,500 troops on the ground and this number may increase if necessary.

Related Topics

Protest Police Russia Road Belarus Kazakhstan January May Gas Media TV From Airport

Recent Stories

CSTO Secretary General Says Peacekeepers' Presence ..

CSTO Secretary General Says Peacekeepers' Presence in Kazakhstan Depends on Situ ..

1 hour ago
 Govt saves billions after introducing modern techn ..

Govt saves billions after introducing modern technology in construction of roads ..

1 hour ago
 India's settler-colonialism a grave threat to Kash ..

India's settler-colonialism a grave threat to Kashmiris' existence: Speakers

1 hour ago
 Russia's Zakharova Comments on Borrell's Statement ..

Russia's Zakharova Comments on Borrell's Statement on CSTO Assistance to Kazakhs ..

1 hour ago
 Kazakhstan's Crisis Years in Making, People Long D ..

Kazakhstan's Crisis Years in Making, People Long Discontent With Gov't Policies ..

1 hour ago
 US Senior Diplomat Speaks With European Allies Ahe ..

US Senior Diplomat Speaks With European Allies Ahead of Russia Security Talks- S ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.