Protests Continue In Myanmar Despite Government's Ban Of Public Assembly - Reports

Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Protests Continue in Myanmar Despite Government's Ban of Public Assembly - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Mass protests continue in Myanmar for the fifth consecutive day against the seizure of power by the military despite the ban on assembly of groups of more than four people, media reported on Wednesday.

According to Myanmar's Irrawaddy news agency, several thousands of people attended the protests across the country, including in the capital, Naypyidaw, where a martial law is in effect, entailing a curfew and a ban on public assembly. The protest in Naypyidaw was reportedly joined by several hundred state officials, who suspended work as a sign of civil disobedience to the military authorities.

In Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, rallies were held next to the embassies of China and Japan, whose political and business elites the protesters suspect were behind the military coup. Another rally was held next to the mission of the UN Development Programme, attended by activists for the rights of LGBT and other minorities.

In Mandalay, the second-largest city, more than 40 protesters were detained, as reported by the Mizzima news portal.

Detentions were reportedly carried out as the protesters rallied next to a local military base.

According to the report, the protests were also held in such cities as Bago, Magway and Loikaw, among others, leaving over 20 people injured.

In Loikaw, 20 police officers took the side of protesters, as reported by Irrawaddy.

The demands of protesters remain unchanged ” that the military yield power to the civilian rule and release the detained officials, including State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

The Myanmar military seized power on February 1, hours before the newly-elected government was due to begin the inaugural parliament session. The military claimed that Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party stole the election on November 8.

The military declared a one-year nationwide state of emergency, pledging to hold a new election after it expires.

