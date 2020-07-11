Protests Continue Outside Serbian Parliament Despite Coronavirus Curbs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) A rally against coronavirus restrictions continued in the Serbian capital for the fourth day on Friday, with protesters demanding the government's resignation.

The government has banned gatherings of more than 10 people inside and outside but demonstrators returned to the square in front the parliament's building in late afternoon.

An activist was detained by plain-clothes police after insulting officers across iron railings outside the national legislature, a Sputnik correspondent said.

Rival demonstrators from the far-right and the far-left sparred verbally in the square but their altercations stopped short of scuffles.

The Interior Ministry said 153 people had been detained and 118 police officers hurt in clashes that had rocked Belgrade since Tuesday. Authorities estimated the damage dealt during the first night of unrest at $144,000.

Serbia has so far confirmed 17,728 cases and 370 virus-related deaths. There were 386 new cases reported in the past day and another 18 patients have died.