Open Menu

Protests Delay Start Of German Far-right Party's Key Meet

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Protests delay start of German far-right party's key meet

Riesa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) A key congress of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party was delayed Saturday as thousands shouting "No to Nazis" protested outside the venue in the eastern town of Riesa.

Once the congress started the party's 600-odd delegates approved co-leader Alice Weidel as candidate for chancellor by acclamation ahead of a snap general election on February 23.

The two-day meet is also expected to agree the party's election programme.

The draft version of the manifesto includes a pledge to leave the euro, reversing Germany's exit from nuclear power and a tough immigration policy.

The programme was delayed by around two hours due to protests preventing delegates reaching the venue but eventually started just after 12pm (1100 GMT).

Police said at least 8,000 demonstrators had assembled outside the town's convention centre.

The protestors braved the cold to shout slogans such as "no to Nazis" and listened to music from a stage erected by organisers.

Late on Saturday morning, a police spokesman said there was "no serious unrest" but that one road on the way to Riesa remained blocked by protestors.

Protest organisers said earlier on Saturday that police had hit groups of demonstrators and deployed pepper spray.

A statement from protest organisers said more than 12,000 people had turned out from all over Germany to voice their opposition to the AfD.

"The congress was delayed by wide-ranging, colourful and determined protests in many locations inside and outside the town," the statement said.

Maria Schmidt, spokeswomen for the protest organisers, said: "Today we are protecting the right of people to live in safety without the fear of deportation or being attacked."

"We are all making it clear: Riesa is not a peaceful place for fascism," she said.

Related Topics

Election Protest Police Music Nuclear Road Germany Alice Euro February Congress All From Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

35 minutes ago
 UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investme ..

UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investment ties

50 minutes ago
 Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefi ..

Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefighting, rescue operations in G ..

2 hours ago
 FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition ..

FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition at IRENA Legislators Forum 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: N ..

Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi

2 hours ago
 12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer acci ..

12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident

2 hours ago
PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Di ..

PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Diamond Category

3 hours ago
 Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kick ..

Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kicks off in Dubai

3 hours ago
 UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's to ..

UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's tourism

3 hours ago
 Dubai to host top AI game developers competition o ..

Dubai to host top AI game developers competition on January 23

3 hours ago
 Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during ..

Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during workout accident

3 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

4 hours ago

More Stories From World