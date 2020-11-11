UrduPoint.com
Protests Erupt Again In Peru's Lima After President's Impeachment - Reports

Protests have erupted again in the capital of Peru after the decision of the country's congress to impeach President Martin Vizcarra, national channel Canal N reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Protests have erupted again in the capital of Peru after the decision of the country's congress to impeach President Martin Vizcarra, national channel Canal N reported.

On Tuesday, protesters gathered on San Martin square in the center of Lima opposing the resignation of Vizcarra and appointment of Peruvian Congress Chairman Manuel Merino as interim president.

The protests were held all day, with the police resorting to tear gas to disperse the crowd.

According to Congresswoman Carolina Lizarraga, at least 16 people were detained during the protests against impeachment and this number may continue to rise.

Earlier on Monday, Peru's congress voted for impeaching Vizcarra with 105 votes in favor. He stands accused of corruption during his term as governor in the Moquegua region from 2011-2014. The congressional decision provoked protests in different parts of Peru.

