UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protests Erupt In Uganda As Presidential Candidate Arrested

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 09:43 PM

Protests erupt in Uganda as presidential candidate arrested

Ugandan police fired tear gas and rubber bullets on Wednesday at large crowds of protesters supporting popular presidential candidate Bobi Wine, who was earlier arrested while campaigning

Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Ugandan police fired tear gas and rubber bullets on Wednesday at large crowds of protesters supporting popular presidential candidate Bobi Wine, who was earlier arrested while campaigning.

Kampala police commander Moses Kafeero said that the pop star-turned-MP had been arrested for violating coronavirus measures at his rallies.

It is the latest in a string of arrests of the singer, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, as he has become a thorn in the side of President Yoweri Museveni, who will be running for a sixth term in government.

"Bobi Wine has continuously violated electoral guidelines on Covid-19, holding rallies, processions and hosting more than the recommended 200 people per campaign venue," said Kafeero.

He said Wine had been taken in for questioning.

"As law enforcement, we can't stand and watch as politicians put the lives of Ugandans at stake by encouraging processions and huge rallies, which fuel Covid-19 transmission," he said.

The arrest sparked protests in the capital Kampala and other major towns, where Wine's supporters lit fires in the middle of roads and lobbed rocks at police, and were dispersed with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Uganda's police chief Martin Okoth Ochola on Wednesday warned officers were taking "a tougher approach to preserve the integrity of the electoral process." Wine was most recently arrested on November 3 after registering his candidacy for the January 14 presidential election, over accusations he was planning an illegal rally.

Wine, nicknamed the "Ghetto President", has faced escalating police harassment since announcing his intention to challenge Museveni, who seized power at the head of a rebel army in 1986.

His concerts are routinely banned and public rallies broken up with tear gas, and Wine himself is frequently detained.

His catchy pop songs about social justice, poverty and corruption have shaken the ruling party and its ageing patriarch Museveni, who at 76 is the only president most Ugandans have ever known.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Army Police Kampala January November Gas Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Greek PM visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

14 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Greek Prime Minister attend ann ..

29 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Greek Prime Minister

44 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of IDEX 2021, NAVDEX 2 ..

44 minutes ago

BISE Shaheed Benazirabad seeks complete lists of H ..

44 seconds ago

36 criminals held in Faisalabad

45 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.