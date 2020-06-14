UrduPoint.com
Protests Erupt In US's Atlanta As Another Black Man Shot Dead By Police During Arrest

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 03:30 AM

Protests Erupt in US's Atlanta as Another Black Man Shot Dead by Police During Arrest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) Protests in the United States against police brutality appear to have got a new impetus as another African American man, Rayshard Brooks, was killed by law enforcement officers during arrest in the Atlanta city of the southeastern Georgia state.

According to a press release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the incident took place on Friday evening when police responded to a complaint about a man sleeping in a vehicle parked in the drive thru of a local Wendy's restaurant and obstructing other customers. Officers found 27-year-old Brooks indeed asleep and intoxicated.

"During a physical struggle with officers, Brooks obtained one of the officer's Tasers and began to flee from the scene.  Officers pursued Brooks on foot and during the chase, Brooks turned and pointed the Taser at the officer.

 The officer fired his weapon, striking Brooks," the press release read.

The incident was filmed and released on the internet by eyewitnesses, just like another notorious murder of a black man, George Floyd, which has triggered a forceful wave of Black Lives Matter protests in the US since late May.

According to photo- and video-footage posted on social media, protesters gathered at the cite where Brooks was shot on Saturday, demanding that Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resign ” which she did shortly after. According to local media, there is a whole list of more protests scheduled to take place across the city, including at Police Headquarters.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said an investigation had been launched into the incident.

