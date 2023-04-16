UrduPoint.com

Protests Held Across France Against Adopted Pension Reform - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Protests Held Across France Against Adopted Pension Reform - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) Protesters have clashed with law enforcement in several French cities, where people took to the streets following the adoption of the controversial pension reform, BFMTV reports.

Spontaneous unauthorized demonstrations were held on Saturday in Paris, Rennes, Lyon and Lille.

In Rennes, protesters set several vehicles on fire and threw rocks and glass bottles at law enforcement officers. Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protesters. Eleven people were detained.

Tear gas was also used to disperse protesters in Lyon on Saturday.

On Friday, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030. French President Emmanuel Macron then signed the reform into law and it was published in France's Official Journal (Le Journal Officiel) on Saturday morning.

French unions called on the country's population to go on a general nationwide strike against the reform on May 1, according to the General Confederation of Labour (CGT). Protests were held across France on Friday and Saturday.

Related Topics

Fire Police Water France Vehicles Rennes Lille Lyon Paris May Gas From Labour

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, FMs of Saudi Arabia, US review ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FMs of Saudi Arabia, US review situation in Sudan

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Borrell discuss developments i ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Borrell discuss developments in Sudan

6 hours ago
 Brazil is UAE&#039;s leading trading partner in La ..

Brazil is UAE&#039;s leading trading partner in Latin America: UAE Minister of S ..

9 hours ago
 Presidents of UAE, Brazil discuss bilateral relati ..

Presidents of UAE, Brazil discuss bilateral relations; regional &amp; internatio ..

9 hours ago
 Brazil is a strategic partner in UAE&#039;s effort ..

Brazil is a strategic partner in UAE&#039;s efforts to improve food security and ..

9 hours ago
 Visit of Brazilian president allows for deeper coo ..

Visit of Brazilian president allows for deeper cooperation with UAE in a variety ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.