Protests Hit Ugandan Capital Over Detention Of Presidential Nominee Bobi Wine - Reports

Wed 18th November 2020 | 10:26 PM

The Ugandan capital of Kampala has been rocked by protests against the detention of opposition presidential nominee and musician Robert Kyagulanyi, who is known in Uganda by his stage name, Bobi Wine, the Uganda Mirror newspaper reported on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, Kyagulanyi's office said that the police had violently broken into the politician's car and detained him in the eastern Ugandan district of Luuka. According to the Uganda Mirror newspaper, the politician was going to address his supporters but was detained under the accusation of violating the Ugandan Electoral Commission directive, which banned mass rallies attended by over 200 people.

According to the Ugandan media outlet, the supporters of Kyagulanyi have been burning tires and blocked several roads in the Ugandan capital.

The police and armed forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the protesters.

The NTV Uganda channel reported that some protesters had resorted to violence and destroyed private property, thus paralyzing the capital's economy. Some of the rioters were taken to the hospital after being tear gassed by the police.

Kyagulanyi, who is the leader of the National Unity Platform party, announced that he would participate in the 2021 presidential election, which is planned for January 14, 2021. Kyagulanyi will compete against incumbent Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who has been the country's president since 1996.

