MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Protests broke out in Washington DC following a fatal accident involving a moped driver, 20-year-old Karon Hylton, who crashed after police tried to stop him, media reported, adding that demonstrations turned into violent clashes with police.

The tragic incident took place on Friday at around 10:10 p.m. local time (02:10 GMT on Saturday). Police statement said that officers had noticed a person without a helmet driving an electric moped on a sidewalk and tried to stop him, but the moped collided with another vehicle. The driver died in a hospital, the police added.

According to The Washington Post, Hylton's death triggered protests in the city on Tuesday night with participants breaking windows at a police station and throwing objects at law enforcement officers.

People tried to force their way into the police station in desperate attempts to seek more information on the motorcyclist's death.

As a result of clashes, four police officers were injured and one protester was arrested, the newspaper added.

Since police officers are not allowed to pursue vehicles for traffic violations, an investigation will be launched to establish whether an officer was pursuing Hylton at the time of the fatal accident, The Washington Post reported.