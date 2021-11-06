Protests in Baghdad Result in 125 People Injured - Iraqi Ministry of Health

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) More than 120 people, including 27 civilians, were injured in Baghdad on Friday in clashes between law enforcement officers and activists, who took to the streets to protest results of the October parliamentary elections, the Iraqi health ministry said.

On Friday, the Iraqi capital's high-security Green Zone was engulfed by protests against the election results. The demonstrators threw stones at the police, who in turn shot bullets into the air.

"Health facilities in Baghdad received 125 injured, of whom 27 were civilian protesters, the rest were law enforcement officers. Most of the injuries are mild to moderate," the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry emphasized that none of the victims had gunshot wounds, and no one died as a result of the crackdown on protesters.

The middle Eastern country held early parliamentary elections ” the first since 2003 ” on October 10 with 160 registered parties participating.

The voter turnout was 41%.

According to preliminary results, the bloc of influential Shiite politician Muqtada al-Sadr, an open critic of Iran's influence, wins 73 seats in the 329-seat parliament, followed by the Takaddum bloc headed by the speaker of parliament, Mohammed Al-Halbousi, with 38 seats. The State of Law bloc under the leadership of ex-Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki gets 37 seats.

The Al-Fatah coalition, led by Hadi Al-Amiri, has only 21 seats, while in the 2018 elections it held 45 seats. The coalition has filed an appeal demanding to recount the results of the vote. Hundreds of Al-Amiri supporters are holding protests outside the "green zone" of the Iraqi capital, where state institutions and foreign diplomatic missions are located. The Supreme Election Commission has not yet announced the final election results yet.