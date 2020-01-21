Protests in Beirut Aim at Weakening Anti-Government Movement - Lebanese Lawmaker

(@imziishan)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Protests and clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement officers in Beirut are a political message aimed at undermining the revolution in Lebanon, Bilal Abdallah, a lawmaker from the Lebanese Progressive Socialist Party, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"I do not know who is behind provocateurs. I think no one. But if there is someone behind this, he does it carefully and benefits from this. It is not the first time, since the beginning of these processes, there have always been provocateurs, and they are not alone, they are numerous from different parties. Those who want to send a political message send provocateurs. In this recent case, I think it was done to undermine the revolution, to weaken it," Abdallah said.

The lawmaker speculated that the recent clashes in Beirut could have been triggered not only by the activity of provocateurs or police, but also caused by increasing tensions among the population due to the deteriorating economic and financial situation in the country.

Mass protests erupted in Lebanon last October following the government's decision to introduce a tax on internet calls made via the WhatsApp messenger.

Despite the measure being scrapped, and Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his cabinet being dismissed, people have remained in the streets to demand economic reforms, specifically in the banking sector due to the worsening living standards amid a wider economic crisis. In absence of a new cabinet, the Lebanese watch their national Currency continue plummeting against the US Dollar, having lost more than 60 percent of its value so far.

The political crisis seemed to be resolved on December 20 when President Michel Aoun tasked his new prime minister, Hassan Diab, with forming the new government. Diab's candidacy had been supported by 69 of 128 members of parliament. The people, however, have not shown the same support, as Diab's nomination for prime minister was met with some protests.

On Monday, the president convened an emergency security meeting, which was attended by the ministers of defense and interior, among others, in the wake of the escalation of violence during anti-government protests in Beirut. The meeting was focused on the ways for preserving stability in the country.