UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protests In Beirut Aim At Weakening Anti-Government Movement - Lebanese Lawmaker

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:20 PM

Protests in Beirut Aim at Weakening Anti-Government Movement - Lebanese Lawmaker

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Protests and clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement officers in Beirut are a political message aimed at undermining the revolution in Lebanon, Bilal Abdallah, a lawmaker from the Lebanese Progressive Socialist Party, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"I do not know who is behind provocateurs. I think no one. But if there is someone behind this, he does it carefully and benefits from this. It is not the first time, since the beginning of these processes, there have always been provocateurs, and they are not alone, they are numerous from different parties. Those who want to send a political message send provocateurs. In this recent case, I think it was done to undermine the revolution, to weaken it," Abdallah said.

The lawmaker speculated that the recent clashes in Beirut could have been triggered not only by the activity of provocateurs or police, but also caused by increasing tensions among the population due to the deteriorating economic and financial situation in the country.

Mass protests erupted in Lebanon last October following the government's decision to introduce a tax on internet calls made via the WhatsApp messenger.

Despite the measure being scrapped, and Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his cabinet being dismissed, people have remained in the streets to demand economic reforms, specifically in the banking sector due to the worsening living standards amid a wider economic crisis. In absence of a new cabinet, the Lebanese watch their national Currency continue plummeting against the US Dollar, having lost more than 60 percent of its value so far.

The political crisis seemed to be resolved on December 20 when President Michel Aoun tasked his new prime minister, Hassan Diab, with forming the new government. Diab's candidacy had been supported by 69 of 128 members of parliament. The people, however, have not shown the same support, as Diab's nomination for prime minister was met with some protests.

On Monday, the president convened an emergency security meeting, which was attended by the ministers of defense and interior, among others, in the wake of the escalation of violence during anti-government protests in Beirut. The meeting was focused on the ways for preserving stability in the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Internet Police Dollar Parliament Beirut Same Lebanon October December From Government Cabinet WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

6 minutes ago

FNC approves two federal bills, directs five quest ..

1 hour ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours Dubai Media City

1 hour ago

First round of political consultations between min ..

1 hour ago

Spanish Authorities Say Chance of Chinese Coronavi ..

22 minutes ago

Two Japanese Jets Begin Maritime Surveillance Miss ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.