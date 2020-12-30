UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protests In Belarus Changing Form Instead Of Dying Down - Tikhanovskaya

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Protests in Belarus Changing Form Instead of Dying Down - Tikhanovskaya

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Belarusian opposition leader and ex-presidential hopeful Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said Wednesday that the wave of anti-government protests in Belarus is not ebbing, but is just changing its form, which is a common practice.

"It is important to continue peaceful protests in any form. These can be actions, regional processions, flash mobs, all kinds of performances. We should not give an opportunity to either the regime or anyone else to say that protests have blown away, because they have not. They have maybe changed its shape. This is normal," Tikhanovskaya said at an online conference.

The ex-candidate added that her headquarters as well as Belarusians in the country and abroad are reorganizing and working together with all initiatives and organizations in order to continue protests.

Following President Alexander Lukashenko's victory in the August 9 election, Belarus was gripped by mass protests, with the opposition insisting that the vote was rigged. The opposition and its supporters believe that Tikhanovskaya was the true winner. Many Western countries have refused to recognize Lukashenko as a legitimate president and imposed targeted sanctions against Belarusian officials and state-linked entities, citing alleged election fraud and violence against protesters. The authorities in Minsk blame the crisis on foreign meddling.

Tikhanovskaya has since fled to neighboring Lithuania.

Related Topics

Election Vote Minsk Belarus Lithuania August All Opposition

Recent Stories

RTA Director explores cooperation with British Min ..

1 minute ago

NEPRA approves Rs1.6 increase per unit electricity ..

1 hour ago

Bismah Maroof withdraws from South Africa tour

1 hour ago

PITB initiates 'Partners in Development' Program t ..

1 hour ago

SBP, all banks will remain closed for public deali ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Weapon Firing Of Surfa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.