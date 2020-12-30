Protests in Belarus Changing Form Instead of Dying Down - Tikhanovskaya

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Belarusian opposition leader and ex-presidential hopeful Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said Wednesday that the wave of anti-government protests in Belarus is not ebbing, but is just changing its form, which is a common practice.

"It is important to continue peaceful protests in any form. These can be actions, regional processions, flash mobs, all kinds of performances. We should not give an opportunity to either the regime or anyone else to say that protests have blown away, because they have not. They have maybe changed its shape. This is normal," Tikhanovskaya said at an online conference.

The ex-candidate added that her headquarters as well as Belarusians in the country and abroad are reorganizing and working together with all initiatives and organizations in order to continue protests.

Following President Alexander Lukashenko's victory in the August 9 election, Belarus was gripped by mass protests, with the opposition insisting that the vote was rigged. The opposition and its supporters believe that Tikhanovskaya was the true winner. Many Western countries have refused to recognize Lukashenko as a legitimate president and imposed targeted sanctions against Belarusian officials and state-linked entities, citing alleged election fraud and violence against protesters. The authorities in Minsk blame the crisis on foreign meddling.

Tikhanovskaya has since fled to neighboring Lithuania.