UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protests In Chile Resume As APEC Summit In Santiago Gets Canceled - Transport Services

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:23 PM

Protests in Chile Resume as APEC Summit in Santiago Gets Canceled - Transport Services

Mass protests in Chile, which already led to the cancellation of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Santiago, have resumed in the Providencia commune of the Santiago metropolitan area, the TransporTeinforma monitoring service of the public transportation said on Wednesday

SAO PAULO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Mass protests in Chile, which already led to the cancellation of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Santiago, have resumed in the Providencia commune of the Santiago metropolitan area, the TransporTeinforma monitoring service of the public transportation said on Wednesday.

"A group of protesters moves along Recoleta Avenue toward the center," "traffic from Providencia Avenua is rerouted to Salvador Avenue ... because of the manifestations" and numerous similar reports are posted on the service's Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced that the APEC trade summit and the COP25 UN climate conference, scheduled to take place in November and December respectively, would no longer be hosted by Santiago.

Protests in Chile began in early October in response to the decision of the authorities to increase subway fares. What started as peaceful public demonstrations, grew into violent rallies, clashes with law enforcement and public unrest. Protesters burnt subway stations, damaged ground vehicles and office buildings; fights, looting and robbery at supermarkets brought about several fatal casualties. The increasingly violent nature of riots forced the authorities to declare a state of emergency and impose several consecutive curfews in a number of provinces.

Related Topics

Riots United Nations Twitter Vehicles Robbery Traffic Salvador Santiago Chile October November December From

Recent Stories

California fires: new blaze near LA, progress up n ..

22 seconds ago

Russia Doing Everything to Support Christians in M ..

1 minute ago

UK 'Remainers' hope tactical voting can stop Brexi ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Sees Hungary as Priority Partner for Gas Tr ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Talked About Improving Russia-EU Ties With H ..

17 minutes ago

US Yet to Formally Notify UN of Pullout from Paris ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.