Protests in Chile Resume as APEC Summit in Santiago Gets Canceled - Transport Services

SAO PAULO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Mass protests in Chile , which already led to the cancellation of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Santiago , have resumed in the Providencia commune of the Santiago metropolitan area, the TransporTeinforma monitoring service of the public transportation said on Wednesday.

"A group of protesters moves along Recoleta Avenue toward the center," "traffic from Providencia Avenua is rerouted to Salvador Avenue ... because of the manifestations" and numerous similar reports are posted on the service's Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced that the APEC trade summit and the COP25 UN climate conference, scheduled to take place in November and December respectively, would no longer be hosted by Santiago.

Protests in Chile began in early October in response to the decision of the authorities to increase subway fares. What started as peaceful public demonstrations, grew into violent rallies, clashes with law enforcement and public unrest. Protesters burnt subway stations, damaged ground vehicles and office buildings; fights, looting and robbery at supermarkets brought about several fatal casualties. The increasingly violent nature of riots forced the authorities to declare a state of emergency and impose several consecutive curfews in a number of provinces.