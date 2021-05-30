UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protests In Colombia's Cali Kill 10 People Over Past Day - Security Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

Protests in Colombia's Cali Kill 10 People Over Past Day - Security Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) At least 10 people were killed and 23 others were hospitalized during a day of protests in the city of Cali in southwestern Colombia, Security Minister Carlos Alberto Rojas Cruz said on Saturday.

"Yesterday, 10 people were killed in Cali, and in some areas in the south of the city, confrontations turned into a real urban war," Rojas said live on the Caracol radio station.

According to him, many demonstrators sustained injuries during the rallies, with at least 23 of them admitted to the city's hospitals.

"However, we know that there are many more of them," the minister noted.

Local media and social networks voiced dismay over the recent series of videos showing people wearing civilian clothes shooting at protesters, and moving together with police officers. Activists demanded that the authorities explain these incidents.

"The presence of armed civilians on the streets of the city is unacceptable, it turns it into a field of military operations... The revealed facts require a quick and thorough investigation involving all law enforcement agencies," Rojas said.

The city of Cali has been the epicenter of protests against tax hikes, rocking Columbia since late April even after the authorities discarded the initiative.

Labor and student organizations demand social and health care reforms, demilitarization of cities, and dissolution of mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron forces.

Rallies in Cali involve violent clashes between protesters and law enforcement troops. In the wake of the poor security situation, local authorities announced a night curfew. In addition, on Friday Colombian President Ivan Duque arrived in the province of Valle del Cauca, of which Cali is the capital, to hold a security council session and discuss the unrest with the regional government. He pledged to deploy more military personnel to the area.

Protest leaders publicly reject all forms of violence and declare them as peaceful marches, but numerous radical activists join the marches, vandalize properties and attack the police.

The Ministry of Defense of Colombia blames armed rebel groups, such as the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia and the Army of National Liberation, for the violence during the demonstrations, claiming they seek to destabilize certain regions of the country for their purposes.

Related Topics

Attack Army Police Poor Mobile Student Cali Columbia Colombia April Media All Government

Recent Stories

UAE first country to approve highly effective, new ..

41 minutes ago

International Day of Multiple Sclerosis to be obse ..

51 seconds ago

PYPM celebrates Youm-e-Takbeer in Quetta

52 seconds ago

Punjab govt efforts to overcome environmental degr ..

54 seconds ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi attack targeting ..

35 minutes ago

Colombia anti-govt protest clashes kill at least 1 ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.