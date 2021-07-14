Protests in Cuba Will Affect US Policy Review - White House

The protests in Cuba over the weekend will have an impact on the United States' ongoing review of its policy toward the island nation, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Wednesday

"There's no question that the protests over the weekend and the events in the last couple of days are significant events, the largest protests we've seen in Cuba in a long time, that will obviously have an impact on how we proceed," Psaki said. "We will see how things develop in the days ahead and develop our policy responses accordingly. We don't want to do it as a one off, we want to look at it with a comprehensive approach in mind."