Protests in Iraq Left 9 People Killed Over 5 Days - Human Rights Commission

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights has said in a statement that nine people were killed and 135 others injured in less than a week during the nation-wide anti-government protests.

"Resulting from the ongoing use of live ammunition and rubber bullets as well as tear gas, two protesters were killed in the Dhi Qar province, one in the Basrah province, and another six in the Baghdad province," the statement read late Thursday.

The commission called upon the Iraqi government to ban the security forces from using all the above-mentioned forms of weapons against the protesters and protect the genuinely peaceful rallies from people who plot violent provocations.

Nationwide protests in Iraq started in early October and developed in waves of escalation. People demand the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. The death toll went beyond 300 as of now, about 15,000 others count injured. In November, 66 Iraqi officers stood before trial for excessive use of force against protesters.