UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protests In Iraq Left 9 People Killed Over 5 Days - Human Rights Commission

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 02:10 AM

Protests in Iraq Left 9 People Killed Over 5 Days - Human Rights Commission

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights has said in a statement that nine people were killed and 135 others injured in less than a week during the nation-wide anti-government protests.

"Resulting from the ongoing use of live ammunition and rubber bullets as well as tear gas, two protesters were killed in the Dhi Qar province, one in the Basrah province, and another six in the Baghdad province," the statement read late Thursday.

The commission called upon the Iraqi government to ban the security forces from using all the above-mentioned forms of weapons against the protesters and protect the genuinely peaceful rallies from people who plot violent provocations.

Nationwide protests in Iraq started in early October and developed in waves of escalation. People demand the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. The death toll went beyond 300 as of now, about 15,000 others count injured. In November, 66 Iraqi officers stood before trial for excessive use of force against protesters.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Iraq Baghdad October November Gas All From Government

Recent Stories

Sales of $54.5 billion made at Dubai Airshow 2019

59 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of Mohammed ..

59 minutes ago

JUI-F to start today countrywide protests against ..

2 hours ago

Maulana Fazl claims he was offered Senate Chairman ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan highly values its ties with Oman: Sadiq S ..

2 hours ago

UAE leads region in adopting smart technologies

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.