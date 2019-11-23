UrduPoint.com
Protests In Iraq Not To Impinge On Anti-IS Fight - Iraqi Kurdistan Envoy

Sat 23rd November 2019

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Representative to the United States Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman told Sputnik that the protests in Iraq will unlikely impact the fight against the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terrorist group.

When asked whether there were any concerns that the protests will impact the anti-IS campaign, Rahman said, "I don't think so."

"ISIS [IS] tend to be more in the northern area in the disputed territories. So, I don't think that they will impinge," Rahman explained. "But you could argue depending on how the protests go if the army is called in to take care of protests somewhere, then they can't be where they should be fighting ISIS.

But at the moment I don't think there is an issue. And anyway, in my opinion, I believe the protesters have legitimate grievances, and they have the right to protest."

Nationwide protests in Iraq started in early October with people demanding the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. The death toll went beyond 300 as of now, about 15,000 others count injured. In November, 66 Iraqi officers stood before trial for excessive use of force against protesters.

