Protests in Khabarovsk Territory Will Not Affect Furgal Case Probe - Deputy Prime Minister

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Protests in Russia's Khabarovsk Territory, which were sparked by the detention of Governor Sergey Furgal, will not affect the investigation into this criminal case, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev told Sputnik on Friday.

Incumbent Governor of the Khabarovsk Territory Furgal was detained on July 9 as part of the probe into an organized criminal group involved in killings of business people in the Khabarovsk Territory and the Amur Region in 2004-2005. The detention of Furgal sparked protests in the Khabarovsk Territory. According to the regional office of the Russian Interior Ministry, up to 12,000 people took part in an unauthorized rally in Khabarovsk on Saturday.

"People may go to the streets due to various reasons and you know nobody is making obstacles for them. But at the same time, if you want to know my opinion on whether the rallies will affect the justice of the Russian Federation - no, they will not affect. Nobody will cancel the Criminal Code, all the investigative activities will take place in line with the legislation," Trutnev said.

He added that the investigative bodies would provide the court with details of the charges against Furgal soon.

Furgal, from the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, has been the governor of the Khabarovsk Territory since 2018 when he won the regional election with over 69 percent of votes in the runoff.