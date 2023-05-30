UrduPoint.com

Protests In Northern Kosovo Continue, Situation Tense But Peaceful - Kosovo Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2023 | 03:10 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Serbs continue to protest in northern Kosovo, the police of the partially-recognized country said on Tuesday, adding that the situation is tense but peaceful.

The police blamed the unrest on protesters and accused "separate criminal groups" of being behind escalating tensions up to a point that "people's lives, including members of security forces, were put at risk.

"

"Protests in three municipalities in the north of the country Leposavic, Zubin Potok and Zvecan continue today near the municipality buildings, the situation is currently shaky but peaceful," the police said in a statement, adding that it will continue cooperation with NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR).

