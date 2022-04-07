Protests in Peru Leave 1 Person Dead, 11 Injured - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The protests in the western Peruvian region of Ica have left one person dead and 11 more injured, the RPP radio broadcaster reported, citing sources.

Peru have been facing protests for several days over the rising fuel prices.

A day earlier, a group of protesters tried to rush into the Congress building, with the clashes leaving more than 20 police officers injured.

The fuel and diesel prices have sharply increased over the Russian military operation in Ukraine and the followed sanctions against Moscow.