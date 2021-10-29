UrduPoint.com

Protests In Sudan Legal If They Are Peaceful - Top Military Chief

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Protests in Sudan Legal if They Are Peaceful - Top Military Chief

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Sudanese authorities consider protests legal if they are peaceful, the commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, told Sputnik.

Opposition in Sudan has called on citizens to hold a one-million-man protest against the military takeover on Saturday.

"We are not against peaceful demonstrations, this is a guaranteed and legal right. When demonstrations are peaceful, the security forces do not intervene," al-Burhan said.

The military chief added that one soldier died and 56 others got injured, as well as two officers, during the recent protests.

The police have no information about deaths among protesters, al-Burhan added.

The media has reported that seven people died and 140 more got injured at protests against the military takeover.

Sputnik is the first media that interviewed the Sudanese military leader after recent developments in the country that saw several senior officials detained and the government dissolved.

