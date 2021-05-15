UrduPoint.com
Protests In Support Of Palestinians Held In New York - Sputnik Correspondent

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 04:40 AM

Protests in Support of Palestinians Held in New York - Sputnik Correspondent

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) Rallies in support of Palestinians are taking place in New York, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the site.

A group of about 100 people is protesting at the crossroad of Eighth Avenue and 54th Street.

Some of the protesters are young people without any Arab background. The slogans they chanting are similar to those used by the Black Lives Matter activists.

Police are monitoring the situation, without interfering in it.

The largest confrontation in recent years at the Gaza Strip border began on Monday evening. Palestinian militants have since launched about 2,000 rockets toward Israel, while Israel is carrying out multiple retaliatory strikes against the Hamas Islamist movement.

The violence was sparked by days of clashes in East Jerusalem and an Israeli court's decision to side with Jewish settlers requesting the eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in the disputed city.

