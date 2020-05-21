MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Holding protests is not automatically prohibited by the high alert regime that has been in place in Spain in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the prosecutor's office of the Supreme Court of Spain said.

The clarification was sent to all regional branches of the prosecutor's office.

"The high alert regime does not allow for the suspension of a single fundamental right, but certain measures can be taken that may limit its implementation. In this sense, possible measures include the restriction for the movement or presence of people or vehicles in certain places," the document said.

The prosecutor's office explained that local prosecutors should study each case separately and determine whether a rally would put public health at risk.

It is necessary, among other things, to take into account what stage of lifting the quarantine regime a region is in before considering allowing a rally.

As such, the high-alert regime does not automatically suspend the right to protest, but under the current conditions, the organizers of the protest must comply with security measures.

A rally may be prohibited "when there are reasonable grounds to believe that the violation of public order poses a danger to people or property."

Spain's regional authorities have recently banned protests in various regions and cities, including in Barcelona and Castile and Leon. Meanwhile, similar actions were allowed in Andalusia and Madrid, leading to numerous lawsuits from the far-right party, VOX, a major organizer of protests in Spain.