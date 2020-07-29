Protests Over Postponed Elections Take Place in Bolivia, Union Goes on Indefinite Strike

(@FahadShabbir)

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) One of Bolivia's largest trade unions, Central Obrera Boliviana (Bolivian work center), has declared an indefinite general strike amid massive protests on Tuesday, demanding that the Supreme Electoral Tribunal cancel the postponement of the presidential election, Radio Erbol reported.

Earlier, the Supreme Electoral Court, due to COVID-19, postponed the presidential elections in Bolivia from September 6 to October 18.

Large-scale protests took place in Bolivia on Tuesday. Crowds of protesters, including miners, peasants and coca producers, marched from the city of El Alto to the capital, La Paz.

Earlier, the head of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, Salvador Romero, said that the new date for the presidential elections in Bolivia was final and would not be changed over planned protests.