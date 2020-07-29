UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protests Over Postponed Elections Take Place In Bolivia, Union Goes On Indefinite Strike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 08:30 AM

Protests Over Postponed Elections Take Place in Bolivia, Union Goes on Indefinite Strike

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) One of Bolivia's largest trade unions, Central Obrera Boliviana (Bolivian work center), has declared an indefinite general strike amid massive protests on Tuesday, demanding that the Supreme Electoral Tribunal cancel the postponement of the presidential election, Radio Erbol reported.

Earlier, the Supreme Electoral Court, due to COVID-19, postponed the presidential elections in Bolivia from September 6 to October 18.

Large-scale protests took place in Bolivia on Tuesday. Crowds of protesters, including miners, peasants and coca producers, marched from the city of El Alto to the capital, La Paz.

Earlier, the head of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, Salvador Romero, said that the new date for the presidential elections in Bolivia was final and would not be changed over planned protests.

Related Topics

Election La Paz Salvador Bolivia September October From Court

Recent Stories

GCC chemical producers slash emissions and waste b ..

6 hours ago

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

8 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

10 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

10 hours ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

11 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.