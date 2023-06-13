UrduPoint.com

Protests Possible For Trump Court Appearance In Miami, No Road Closures Scheduled - Police

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Protests Possible for Trump Court Appearance in Miami, No Road Closures Scheduled - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Protests are likely to take place in downtown Miami for former President Donald Trump's court appearance, but no road closures are currently planned, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said on Monday.

"We've only seen indications on social media that there is going to be a protest," Suarez said during a press conference. "I have confidence that we are going to be ready."

Suarez said no road closures are currently planned, but that could change if a large protest develops.

Miami Police Department Police Chief Manuel Morales said they have not seen any threats that may cause concern or any type of problem during Trump's appearance in court.

Morales said the city will have a First Amendment designated area for protesters and will ensure opposing parties are separated to prevent any potential clashes.

On Friday, an indictment charging Trump with 37 counts of crimes including willful retention of national security information was made public. The indictment comes as Trump leads the pack of Republican presidential candidates for the 2024 election.

Trump has dismissed the allegations against him as a political witch hunt and has also criticized the US Justice Department for not investigating alleged criminal activity by Biden with the same rigor.

Related Topics

Election Protest Police Social Media Trump Road Same Miami May Criminals Court

Recent Stories

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Ukraine ..

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Ukraine offensive a 'success' to forc ..

35 minutes ago
 Chairman PTI appears before JIT in connection with ..

Chairman PTI appears before JIT in connection with five cases

35 minutes ago
 Over 430 Wildfires Active in Canada, 208 Out of Co ..

Over 430 Wildfires Active in Canada, 208 Out of Control - Emergency Preparedness ..

35 minutes ago
 Girmay sprints to Tour of Switzerland second stage ..

Girmay sprints to Tour of Switzerland second stage win

35 minutes ago
 Berlin to Face Production Cuts If Russian Gas Stop ..

Berlin to Face Production Cuts If Russian Gas Stops Flowing Via Ukraine - Econom ..

51 minutes ago
 Suspect in France shooting of UK girl charged with ..

Suspect in France shooting of UK girl charged with murder: prosecutor

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.