Protests Start In Kenya's Nairobi After Police Officer Fatally Shoots 6 - Reports

Tue 07th December 2021 | 04:47 PM

Protests Start in Kenya's Nairobi After Police Officer Fatally Shoots 6 - Reports

Residents of the Kenyan capital of Nairobi are rallying against violence after a local police officer killed six people and then himself in a shooting, local media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Residents of the Kenyan capital of Nairobi are rallying against violence after a local police officer killed six people and then himself in a shooting, local media reported on Tuesday.

The frenzy shooting took place on Monday night as Constable Benson Imbatu went home with his AK47 rifle and had a fight with his wife, Carol Imbatu, The Star newspaper said, citing a police source.

The six people killed by Imbatu reportedly included his wive, neighbors and motorcycle taxi drivers who responded to the sound of gunshots.

Protesters in the Kabete suburb of Nairobi are lighting bonfires, blocking roads and setting tires on fire, according to the report.

