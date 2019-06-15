Protests, Strike Against Pension Reform Rock Brazil as Copa America Begins - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Mass protests and nationwide strike against the pension reform were held across Brazil on Friday ahead of the beginning of the Copa America regional football championship, local media have reported.

The Todos Noticias tv channel reported that the rallies were held in 300 cities.

The protests have become the first mass industrial action that united major trade unions since the beginning of the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro in January.

Around 45 million employees participated in the strike, including the walk-in demonstrations in Brazil's 27 states.

On Friday, the demonstrators held marches, blocking off roads, which resulted in disruptions in public transportation.

Moreover, clashes took place during the rallies in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Foz do Iguacu.

In the Niteroi municipality, a car rammed into a crowd of protesters, injuring two people.

The largest number of demonstrators was seen in Sao Paulo where Copa America kicked off on Friday. Tourists who arrived in the city to attend matches have faced difficulties due to the disruptions in public transportation.

Copa America is held from June 14 - July 7.