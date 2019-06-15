UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protests, Strike Against Pension Reform Rock Brazil As Copa America Begins - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 08:20 AM

Protests, Strike Against Pension Reform Rock Brazil as Copa America Begins - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Mass protests and nationwide strike against the pension reform were held across Brazil on Friday ahead of the beginning of the Copa America regional football championship, local media have reported.

The Todos Noticias tv channel reported that the rallies were held in 300 cities.

The protests have become the first mass industrial action that united major trade unions since the beginning of the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro in January.

Around 45 million employees participated in the strike, including the walk-in demonstrations in Brazil's 27 states.

On Friday, the demonstrators held marches, blocking off roads, which resulted in disruptions in public transportation.

Moreover, clashes took place during the rallies in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Foz do Iguacu.

In the Niteroi municipality, a car rammed into a crowd of protesters, injuring two people.

The largest number of demonstrators was seen in Sao Paulo where Copa America kicked off on Friday. Tourists who arrived in the city to attend matches have faced difficulties due to the disruptions in public transportation.

Copa America is held from June 14 - July 7.

Related Topics

Football Car Niteroi Foz Do Iguacu Rio De Janeiro Sao Paulo Brazil January June July Media TV From Million

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

Rehman Malik urges NA Speaker to issue Zardari's p ..

8 hours ago

WB to assist KP government in reviving health, edu ..

8 hours ago

Fawad Chaudhry slapped Senior anchor Sami Ibrahim ..

8 hours ago

UVAS holds workshop on 'Production of FMD virus va ..

8 hours ago

UN Attends Swedish Meetings on Finding Negotiated ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.