Protests, Strikes In Greece Over Disputed Labour Law

Wed 16th June 2021 | 12:36 PM

Greece was hit by strikes Wednesday for the second time in a week ahead of street protests over a controversial labour law expected to be approved by parliament later in the day

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Greece was hit by strikes Wednesday for the second time in a week ahead of street protests over a controversial labour law expected to be approved by parliament later in the day.

No ferry services to Greek tourist islands were available and urban transport in the capital was disrupted by the 24-hour walkout.

Public services were also shut in opposition to the new law, which promotes working hour flexibility and sets tougher rules on strikes.

The government says the reform introduces optional working hour flexibility, sets rules on remote work, improves parental leave and includes safeguards against workplace sex harassment.

A working day of up to 10 hours is permitted under the reform.

The law also aims to force unions to assure public services during strikes and make them liable for fines over disruption caused by walkouts.

Unions and opposition parties say the reform undermines collective bargaining, disrupts employees' personal lives and formalises overtime exploitation by employers -- especially large businesses -- which has already been going on for years.

Protests are to be held in front of parliament in the evening.

Last week, over 16,000 people took part in separate demonstrations in Athens organised by unions and opposition parties.

