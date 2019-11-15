UrduPoint.com
Protests-swept Iraq Will Never Be The Same: Top Cleric

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 09:23 PM

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Iraq will never be the same following the weeks of demonstrations in Baghdad and the country's south demanding sweeping reform, its top Shiite cleric said Friday in his most emphatic endorsement yet of the protest movement.

Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani said authorities must respond quickly to the protests which have flooded the capital and cities across the mainly Shiite south in an outpouring of anger over rampant corruption and lack of jobs.

"If those in power think that they can evade the benefits of real reform by stalling and procrastination, they are delusional," Sistani said in his weekly sermon, delivered by a representative in the Shiite holy city of Karbala.

"What comes after these protests will not be the same as before, and they should be aware of that."Since they erupted on October 1, the demonstrations have escalatedinto demands for root-and-branch reform of the political system.

