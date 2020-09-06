UrduPoint.com
Protests Underway Across Belarus, 10 People Already Arrested In Minsk - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 05:10 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Protests are currently taking place throughout Belarus, and approximately 10 people have been arrested in Minsk, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the ministry announced boosting security in the capital in light of unauthorized protests against President Alexander Lukashenko.

"Unauthorized protests are taking place on Sunday in Minsk and in the regions of Belarus. They are small-scale in the regions. There have been no arrests anywhere except Minsk so far. By now, about 10 people have been arrested in Minsk," Chemodanova said.

