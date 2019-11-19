(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The ratification of the protocol on North Macedonia's accession to NATO is expected to be finalized in the beginning of 2020, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"North Macedonia is very close to become a full member of the Alliance.

We signed the accession protocol this spring, then most of the parliaments in our allied countries have ratified the protocol ... I don't expect all allies to finish this process by the beginning of December, but I expect that to be finished early next year," Stoltenberg said at a press conference.