UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protocol On North Macedonia's Accession To NATO To Be Ratified In Early 2020 - Stoltenberg

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:52 PM

Protocol on North Macedonia's Accession to NATO to Be Ratified in Early 2020 - Stoltenberg

The ratification of the protocol on North Macedonia's accession to NATO is expected to be finalized in the beginning of 2020, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The ratification of the protocol on North Macedonia's accession to NATO is expected to be finalized in the beginning of 2020, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"North Macedonia is very close to become a full member of the Alliance.

We signed the accession protocol this spring, then most of the parliaments in our allied countries have ratified the protocol ... I don't expect all allies to finish this process by the beginning of December, but I expect that to be finished early next year," Stoltenberg said at a press conference.

Related Topics

NATO Alliance Macedonia December 2020 All

Recent Stories

BJP leader taken out by security for interrupting ..

12 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Change of Policy ..

3 minutes ago

US 'Firmly' Disagrees With Macron's Assessment of ..

8 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Seek Gov't, Volunteers' Support t ..

9 minutes ago

Rights Group Urges UN Mission in CAR to Strengthen ..

9 minutes ago

Taliban Releases US, Australian Hostages in Prison ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.