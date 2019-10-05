Proton-M Rocket Installed on Launch Pad in Baikonur for Commercial Launch - Roscosmos

The Russian Proton-M heavy-class carrier rocket, meant to lift off the European Eutelsat 5 West B communication satellite and the US MEV-1 satellite-refueling spacecraft, has been installed on a launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) The Russian Proton-M heavy-class carrier rocket, meant to lift off the European Eutelsat 5 West B communication satellite and the US MEV-1 satellite-refueling spacecraft, has been installed on a launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday.

According to Roscosmos, the launch is planned for October 9. It was originally scheduled for September 30, but was delayed for additional tests of control system of the rocket's upper-stage.

"On October 5, according to the working schedule the space rocket was transported from the technological fueling pad to the pad No.200 launch complex of the cosmodrome. Following the rocket erection, the service tower was moved to the vehicle, and Roscosmos enterprises specialists started working according to the launch day No. 1 schedule," the space agency said in a statement.

The Proton expendable launch system has been in use since 1965. Its latest model, the Proton-M, has been used since 2001.