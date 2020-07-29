MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) A remark to the control system of the Briz-M booster became the reason for the postponement of the launch of the Proton-M carrier rocket with telecommunication satellites Express-80 and Express-103 from Baikonur cosmodrome from July 30 to 31, a space industry source told Sputnik.

Earlier, Russian space agency Roscosmos said that the launch had been postponed for a day for additional checks of components and assemblies.

"When checking the control system of the Briz-M upper stage, a remark was received, so the launch of the Proton-M rocket was postponed for a day," the sourcesaid.

This remark does not pose a problem for the launch on July 31, he added.