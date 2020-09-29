Prototype of Minoga Helicopter for Russian Navy to Be Created by 2025 - Designer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) A prototype of the advanced Minoga helicopter for the Russian Navy will be created by 2025, Andrey Boginsky, the director general of Russian Helicopters (part of Russian state corporation Rostec), said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In five years we will be able to create the first flight prototype, which will be ready to make the first hovering," Boginsky said.

"I would cautiously say that we will receive the prototype in 2025 or 2026. This is large work that Russian Helicopters is engaged in in cooperation with other enterprises of Rostec," he said.