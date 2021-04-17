UrduPoint.com
Prototype Of Russia's New Combat Drone Sirius To Carry Out Maiden Flight In 2022 - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 05:20 AM

Prototype of Russia's New Combat Drone Sirius to Carry Out Maiden Flight in 2022 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The maiden flight of Russia's new combat drone "Sirius" will take place in 2022, its flight tests will also start next year, a source in the Russian defense industry told Sputnik.

"The work on constructing the developmental prototype of the 'Sirius' combat drone is going to be completed in 2022.

In the same year, the drone will carry out a maiden flight and the program of its flight tests will start," the source said.

The drone will be able to carry up to 300 kilograms (661 Pounds) of payload, including 100-kilogram air-to-surface missiles or air bombs with the weight of 50-250 kilograms.

More Stories From World

