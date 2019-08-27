UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prototype Of Russia's Sirius Heavy Drone To Be Ready By 2023 - Developer

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 08:03 PM

Prototype of Russia's Sirius Heavy Drone to Be Ready by 2023 - Developer

The first prototype of a new Russian heavy unmanned aerial vehicle dubbed Sirius will be ready by 2023, Nikolai Dolzhenkov, the general designer of the drone's developer, Kronstadt Group, told Sputnik

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The first prototype of a new Russian heavy unmanned aerial vehicle dubbed Sirius will be ready by 2023, Nikolai Dolzhenkov, the general designer of the drone's developer, Kronstadt Group, told Sputnik.

A full-size mock-up of the five-tonne (11,000-pound) drone with a one-tonne payload was shown for the first time at the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon. Previously, this device was presented as a promising drone without a specific name.

"There is confidence that we can take on most of the costs of this program. I think that we can get the first prototype by 2023. If we fail to find any strategic investor, we will do this work ourselves, and if we find one, then we will complete it faster," Dolzhenkov said.

The MAKS-2019 show began in the Moscow Region's Zhukovsky on Tuesday and will run through Sunday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Drone Moscow Russia Vehicle Sunday Media Event

Recent Stories

29,000 MW electricity to be generated through hyde ..

3 minutes ago

Traffic Warden punished for having a fake challan ..

3 minutes ago

UK's Johnson urged to embrace no-deal Brexit

3 minutes ago

ATM service being launched in Post Office

3 minutes ago

Czech govt crisis ends as consensus minister named ..

8 minutes ago

Kebaier named new Tunisia coach

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.