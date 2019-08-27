The first prototype of a new Russian heavy unmanned aerial vehicle dubbed Sirius will be ready by 2023, Nikolai Dolzhenkov, the general designer of the drone's developer, Kronstadt Group, told Sputnik

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The first prototype of a new Russian heavy unmanned aerial vehicle dubbed Sirius will be ready by 2023, Nikolai Dolzhenkov, the general designer of the drone 's developer, Kronstadt Group, told Sputnik.

A full-size mock-up of the five-tonne (11,000-pound) drone with a one-tonne payload was shown for the first time at the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon. Previously, this device was presented as a promising drone without a specific name.

"There is confidence that we can take on most of the costs of this program. I think that we can get the first prototype by 2023. If we fail to find any strategic investor, we will do this work ourselves, and if we find one, then we will complete it faster," Dolzhenkov said.

The MAKS-2019 show began in the Moscow Region's Zhukovsky on Tuesday and will run through Sunday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.